Scientist from Pune institute in Iran to help in diagnosis

mumbai

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:44 IST

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has sent one scientist to Iran to help analyse medical reports of Indians who are in Iran with the aim of facilitating their return to India. Over 2,300 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran.

The state health department confirmed on Tuesday that one scientist from NIV has been assigned to Iran where the number of confirmed cases has surged from two to 2,336 in less than two weeks, with 77 deaths as of Tuesday. “We have sent one scientist to help check samples of Indians who are stuck in Iran due to the outbreak of the virus. This is being done to facilitate the return of Indian who are not infected with it,” said a senior health officer from the state government.

NIV, which has been central to the process of testing samples of suspected cases in Maharashtra, has also been analysing samples sent from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. “As we have an advanced laboratory in NIV, we are providing support to neighbouring countries,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the state health department.

Since January, NIV has received 192 samples across the state. Now, travellers from 12 countries are being monitored at airports in the state. “As this is new strain of virus, we still lack knowledge about it. With the change in pandemic of the virus, we also evolve with it and make new rules to fight with it,” said Dr Awate.