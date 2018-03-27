Scorpion sting kills 5-year-old in Mumbai

Residents of Aarey Milk Colony’s tribal villages on Monday protested against the death of a five-year-old boy who was stung by a scorpion in his school on March 12.

Vaibhav Sathe, a student of Marol Police Camp Municipal Marathi School, was stung by an insect, which doctors later identified as a scorpion, on March 12. He died on March 20 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Andheri. His family said the school did not inform them of the incident in time because of which he could not be treated.

“Vaibhav’s classmates informed the teacher that he was stung by something, but the teacher didn’t pay heed. When his father reached the school to pick him up around 5.30pm, he found that Vaibhav was sleeping on one of the benches in the school. It is negligence on the part of the school authorities,” said Dinesh Habale, Sathe’s uncle.

Habale said they have approached Powai police station and the ward authorities to look into the matter.

The school principal and the assistant officer of schools, BMC, Dipika Patil, refused to speak about the incident.

“The incident took place somewhere in school premises, maybe in the playground, but no one really knows the exact location. The kid was taken to a hospital, where his treatment was on, but he later passed away,” said an official of the Powai police station.

The doctors who treated Vaibhav at Holy Spirit Hospital said they tried their best to save Sathe, but failed, and called it a ‘rarest of the rare case’.

“In Mumbai, one doesn’t really come across scorpion sting cases, unless in remote areas,” said the doctor in-charge of the paediatric ward. The doctor also said Sathe was brought ‘almost dead’ to the hospital around late evening on March 12.

“When the kid was brought to the hospital, no one was really aware of what stung him. However, we realised it could have been a scorpion gradually from the way he behaved. His brain was the most affected. All parts of one’s body are affected when a scorpion stings. However, had the kid arrived at the hospital earlier, we could have saved him. But, even after operating on him, he succumbed to the scorpion sting,” said the doctor.