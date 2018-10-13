Scrap in-house quota in minority colleges, Pune think tank to Maharashtra education department

A Pune-based think tank, which focuses on college education, asked the state education department to scrap the 20% in-house quota in minority colleges for junior college admissions.

The think tank –System Correcting Movement (SYSCOM) –in a 28-page-long document, suggested measures to improve the online admission system for first-year junior colleges (FYJC). Scrapping the in-house quota in minority colleges across the state was one of them. The document has been submitted to the education commissioner.

“Minority colleges have 50% reservations under minority quota as well as 5% reservations under management quota. With the 20% in-house quota, the total reservations go up to 75%. As per high court orders, the total quota should not exceed 50%,” said Vaishali Bafna, a member of SYSCOM.

Other suggestions include, having a centralised admission portal for all admissions under the state education department, making it mandatory for colleges to display their fees, facilities, subjects offered, etc. on their official website.

SYSCOM has also asked the education department to ensure that dual reservation admissions are conducted on the basis of application and not on the basis of allotment. For instance, a student applying under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota and the sports quota at the same time should be first allotted the ST-sports quota seat before a student who is eligible for both quotas but has not applied under the same.

An official from the education department said the state would consider the suggestions given by the think tank. “We take feedback from all stakeholders to improve the admission process every year. Suggestions made by the think tank would be also be considered. The committee looking after FYJC admissions would decide which of the suggestions could be included,” said the official.

Bafna said that the education department needs to appoint a school level committee to ensure that all the norms with respect to FYJC admissions are fulfilled and that admissions happen purely on the basis of merit.

“The school principal should head the committee and must be made responsible for any error or issues in allotment taking place during the process” reads the suggestion in the report.

Suggestions made by the think tank

Have a centralised admission portal for all admissions under the state

Scrap 20% in-house quota of minority colleges

Conduct quota admissions before regular admissions which would leave the surrendered quota seats open for all

While implementing dual reservations, admissions should be made on the basis of application and not allotments

Make it mandatory for colleges to display their fees, facilities, subjects offered on their official website

