FYJC students in a fix over language option; college refutes allegation

KJ Somaiya students, who opted for foreign languages in Class 11, have alleged that the college has asked them to choose other languages because the college does not have teachers for the subjects.

The college offers French, German and Japanese along with Indian languages to first-year junior college (FYJC) students.

Students, who had opted for French and German, are left in the lurch as the college has reportedly asked them to change their preference. “We had taken admission in the college because it offered German and my son wanted to study a foreign language. For the first few days, there was no teacher for the subject. When a teacher was finally appointed and classes began, the college authorities started convincing students to opt for Marathi,” said the parent of a commerce student on condition of anonymity.

The college said they have got a new teacher for German.

Most students said the decision came as a shock to them as they were asked to change their subject preference two months after college began. “Just before the first unit test, our college asked us to change the subject. Many of us have already joined coaching for the foreign language as we are studying it for the first time,” said a student.

Sudha Vyas, principal of KJ Somaiya College, denied the allegations in a written statement. “The foreign language teacher had left after which there was a gap until a new teacher was appointed. German classes have been functioning as usual for over a month,” read the statement.

Vyas said students have not been forced to opt out of their choices. “Foreign language is being taught. It is the student’s choice. The college encourages students to learn languages,” said the statement.

SL Dixit, vice-president, Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers Union, alleged that the college has the approval to offer foreign language only for an unaided division of commerce. “In the backdrop of the recent board circular asking colleges to stick to the subjects that are approved, the college is in a fix as it has allowed more than 200 students to opt for the languages without seeking board nod,” said Dixit. He has written to the state board over the issue.

