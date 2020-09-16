e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Security guard arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl in Mumbai

Security guard arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:19 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Kandivli police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old security guard for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl outside her building lift.

The girl’s mother informed police that on Tuesday around 3pm, her daughter was going to the store. When she reached the lift, the security guard allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The girl later narrated the incident to her mother, who then filed a police complaint against the guard. An officer from Kandivli police station said the accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

