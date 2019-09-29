Serial child abuser jailed for 15 yrs

mumbai

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a 45-year-old serial child abuser to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him.

Special judge Sanjashree Gharat refused to show leniency as the convict has been accused of abusing several minors in Deonar in the past. As per the prosecution, the man has already been found guilty in seven cases of child abuse and is being tried in 12 similar pending cases. The prosecution said the boy was playing with his friends on September 15, 2014, when the incident took place. After he came back home crying, the child told his parents that the convict had sexually assaulted him, before he managed to escape. The survivor later told his parents that the convict had sexually assaulted him twice before, and had threatened to kill him if he revealed it.

The boy told the court that the convict had abused three or four other children from the locality. His testimony was supported by the testimony of his mother and one of his friends, who was an eye witness. The defence claimed the convict was externed from the area at the time of the incident, but the court discarded the argument, noting that “merely because the convict was externed, it can’t be presumed that he had not visited the said vicinity by violating the order of externment.” “Firstly, he violated the order of externment, and secondly, he committed the present offence,” the judge noted.

