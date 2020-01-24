Sharad Pawar lashes out at BJP for ‘dividing’ nation over CAA, NRC

mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government of creating a rift among communities in the country with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). He attributed the change of government in Maharashtra to the minorities which decided not to vote for the BJP in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar was addressing a minority cell meeting of the party at the NCP headquarters at Ballard Estate. “BJP is trying to divide the country along religious lines. Only those who don’t believe in unity tend to divide the country. This is not in the interest of the country. We need to see how they can be kept at bay,” he said. “Ours is a big country and the BJP is ruling the country. We had believed that the country would remain united irrespective of the party in power, but in the last few days, the country is facing unrest due to some decisions. In choosing to implement CAA, Muslims were ignored while applicants from other communities such as Hindus, Christians, and Sikh were welcomed,” the NCP chief said.

Pawar attributed the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to voters who opted to cast their ballot against BJP. He said Muslims didn’t vote for BJP but instead chose parties that could defeat it. “When a few people were questioning our intentions over joining hands with Shiv Sena, the general feeling among minorities, which I came to know, was to keep BJP out of power,” the veteran leader said. Pawar has been voicing opposition to CAA and NRC and on January 9, flagged off 22-day-long ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha against CAA and NRC in Mumbai.