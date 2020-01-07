Sheena Bora murder: Skull superimposition not conclusive: Expert

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:56 IST

An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) expert, who had carried out the superimposition of Sheena Bora’s skull exhumed by Khar police in 2015, admitted before the trial court on Tuesday that the method of facial superimposition for identification of a person from a skull or skeleton is not conclusive.

The medical expert, professor SK Tripathi, was cross examined by Indrani Bora’s lawyer Sudeep Passbola, who claimed the findings of the superimposition method were wrong.

When the defence lawyer asked Tripathi if he had taken any measurement of the skull, he admitted that measurements were not taken either of the skull or from the photograph.

The defence, during a previous hearing, had also claimed the software used to superimpose the skull was also used to morph images.

In support of his claim, Passbola referred to Augusto Pinochet case wherein 96 of the 126 bodies identified via facial superimposition, were found to be incorrect after a comparison of DNA reports.

Tripathi will be cross examined by Peter Mukerjea’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde on Wednesday.