Sheena murder: CBI says have enough proof of Peter’s role

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail application of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, saying he was one of the conspirators in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Peter had moved for bail in November, contending that even after examining 22 witnesses, there has been no evidence to say he conspired with his wife, Indrani, both of whom have filed a divorce petition in September, and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, to kill Indrani’s daughter Sheena in 2012.

The agency said there is enough evidence to prove Peter’s role. In a 23-page reply filed before a special CBI court, it listed emails exchanged between Rahul, son of Peter and his first wife Shabnam, and Peter to show he was against Rahul’s relationship with Sheena.

“Peter and Indrani were against the relationship. Therefore, Peter connived with Indrani to get rid of Sheena with a motive to separate her from Rahul forever,” CBI claimed in its reply. “Prosecution witnesses, namely Shyamwar Rai, Kajal Sharma, Pradeep Waghmare, Mikhail Bora, Deven Bharti, have categorically stated in their deposition the involvement of Peter, who entered into a criminal conspiracy with Indrani, which led to the murder of Sheena and also how he misled Rahul to not pursue the matter of missing of Sheena,” CBI claimed in its reply.

According to the agency, Mikhail, in his deposition, had stated that Indrani and Peter were not happy with Rahul and Sheena. Further, the agency referred call data records of Indrani, Khanna and Peter to say that they were in touch. “Constant communication between the accused completed the chain of criminal conspiracy and participation of the accused in the commission of the instant crime,” CBI claimed.

The agency said they are yet to examine several crucial witnesses, which include Rahul and Peter’s driver.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 00:53 IST