Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Mumbai

Two unidentified assailants stopped the vehicle and fired four rounds at Sachin Sawant, a deputy branch head of Shiv Sena, in Gokul Nagar area.

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2018 07:25 IST
Sachin Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Sachin Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead on Sunday allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

Udaykumar Rajeshirke, senior police inspector at the Kurar police station, said the incident happened around 8pm when the 40-year-old leader was travelling in his car.

The two unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle and fired four rounds at Sawant, an up-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said.

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said

Rajeshirke said the police were in the process of filing a case and investigations are underway. Senior police officers refused to divulge details.

The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.

