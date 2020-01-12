e-paper
Shiv Sena MLA, 2 others hurt as car collides with van

mumbai Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:00 IST
Faisal Malik
The Shiv Sena’s Buldhana legislator, Sanjay Raimulkar sustained serious injuries after his car collided with a van on Friday evening.

Raimulkar, 55, a three-term Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mehkar in Buldhana district of Vidarbha, along with his bodyguard Dynaneshwar Nikam and driver Punjabrao Gudhdhe was heading was towards Mehkar after attending a program.

“A speeding van that was coming from the opposite direction crashed into the Shiv Sena MLA’s car. The collision was so impactful that both the vehicles turned turtle,” said a police officer. “All three [Raimulkar, Nikam and Gudhdhe] were seriously injured in the mishap and were rushed to a local hospital.They were later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Trust Hospital in Aurangabad,” the police officer said.

