e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Short-staffed Thane Mental Hospital takes extra care of inmates

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:41 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane

Alarmed by the two suicides last month, doctors at Thane Mental Hospital are watching each patient for any signs of depression. The hospital authorities have claimed that they have identified 10 such patients and are continuously counselling them.

“After the two cases, we started talking to patients and calming them. We also started conducting special sessions in the morning with songs,” said Dr Sanjay Bodade, superintendent of Thane Mental Hospital.

He admitted that there was a staff-crunch.

“Despite severe shortage of staff, we have ensured that no one is overworked and all employees get their leave. But if we find any staffers shirking their duties, we will take action,” said Bodade.

In the past two years, the hospital has seen a rise in the number of patients with schizophrenia. “Increased exposure to drugs, especially among adolescents, is leading to cases of schizophrenia among the youth. Certain drugs like cannabis or cocaine can trigger symptoms of schizophrenia,” said Bodade.

On an average, the hospital has witnessed a 5% rise in cases of schizophrenia and depression every year.

More than 1,000 patients are lodged in the hospital and there are only four psychiatrists to look after the out-patient department as well as the wards.

This is quite stressful for the staff, say activists and social workers.

“This is a regional mental hospital so patients from places such as Jalgaon and Raigad also come here. This increases the pressure on the staff. It is essential to have rehabilitation or daycare centres in the areas which will help in easy recovery. This will make it easy for the patients to be socially accepted,” said Sukanya Bhat, citizen activist.

“National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), formed in 2010, has been entrusted the responsibility of treating, sheltering and reuniting these patients with their families. However, there is little coordination between the hospital and the NALSA,” added Bhat.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:41 IST

top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News