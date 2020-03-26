Shortage of labour, raw material may hit your milk supply

mumbai

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:34 IST

Supply of milk to major cities is likely to get affected amid the lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak, dairy unions said.

Major milk supplying unions to Mumbai and Pune, such as Gokul, Sonai Dairy, Chitale Dairy, and Krishna, are facing shortage of raw materials and manpower, after the nationwide lockdown came into effect from Tuesday midnight.

“The stock of coal we have, which is used for processing milk, will only last seven days, as the entry of vehicles at Jaigad port in Ratnagiri, from where coal is distributed to milk cooperatives, has been stopped. If the situation continues, it will be difficult for us to supply milk to cities,” DV Ghanekar, managing director of Gokul, told HT.

Gokul supplies around 10 lakh litres of milk to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Ghanekar added that the interstate ban on vehicles has also hit supply of polythene liner, which is brought from Gujarat to package milk pouches.

Cooperative units said they are struggling to find drivers to ferry milk tankers and ensure a steady supply to cities. Many drivers are refusing to go to Mumbai and Pune, which are among the worst-affected regions.

Some cooperatives are have offered to pay their drivers extra for each visit to Mumbai and Pune. However, fearing police action, they are

not finding many takers to supply milk.

Dasharath Mane, director of Sonai Dairy, said, “Despite the fact that milk comes under essential commodities, the police is taking harsh action against our vehicles and drivers.” Sonai Dairy supplies around 6.5 lakh litres of milk to Mumbai daily.

Maharashtra milk commissioner Narendra Poyam said, “We have instructed the police to give exemption to milk tankers as milk supply comes under essential services.As far as raw material supply is concerned (polythene liner and coal ), we will soon take necessary steps.”

Milk cooperative unions are facing a shortage of manpower by more than 50% owing to the shutdown.

Many of these unions are also opposed to sending their workers to supply milk, owing to the ban on entry of outside vehicles in many villages across Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur, from where milk is brought to the processing units.

To deal with the situation, the unions have initiated talks with the government, requesting authorities to ensure that regular supply of milk is maintained.

Indraneel Chitale of Chitale Dairy said, “There is a shortage of drivers for milk tankers owing to the fear of police action. We are discussing the issue with the authorities and will ensure there is uninterrupted supply of milk.”

Chitale Dairy supplies 7 lakh litres of milk every day to Pune city.