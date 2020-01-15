e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Show money trail, proof against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife’

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Raising several queries over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe into the money laundering allegations against Iqbal Mirchi, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court asked the prosecution on Tuesday to explain the money trail in the case and present evidence against the late gangster’s wife. The queries came during the course of arguments by the prosecution for taking cognisance of the complaint filed against the 16 accused, including Mirchi’s wife and sons.

ED had initiated a probe against Mirchi’s assets in the city, which were allegedly bought from the proceeds of crime earned through his purported criminal activities. ED alleged that Mirchi had purchased three assets – Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion – in 1986, after he started criminal activities since 1984. A case filed in 1994 was taken as the base case to initiate a money-laundering inquiry against him.

The court, however, asked ED how can assets bought before beginning of the criminal activity be termed as proceeds of crime. The prosecution said cases against Mirchi were filed later. The court also said it did not find any material to direct allegations against Mirchi’s wife and asked the prosecution to explain the money trail in detail.

