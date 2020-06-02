e-paper
Mumbai News

Shramik train operations to continue; Railways keep eye on waterlogging

mumbai Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:54 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The railways will continue operations of special passenger trains and Shramik special trains for migrant workers from the city on Tuesday. With the warning of heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, the Central, Western and Konkan railway have asked their control room to be on high alert.

200 Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have been deployed on railway stations, foot overbridges (FOB) and on railway platforms to assist passengers. The railways have also formed teams of their disaster management unit that will undertake patrolling of railway tracks to inspect waterlogging.

“The control rooms are kept on high alert and constant weather updates will be taken from India Meteorological Department (IMD). Track patrolling will be undertaken and railway engineers will be kept on standby as precautionary measures,” said AK Jain, senior public relation officer, Central Railway.

The railways have also formed teams of its railway disaster unit that will be visiting the railway stations and monitoring passenger movement and rainfall.

The decision on continuation of trains will be taken after checking on water logging of tracks.

“We will decide on the operation of trains to and from the city after inspection and checking of waterlogging and updates from the IMD,” said a senior railway official.

Areas like Kurla, Sion, Bandra, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder are critical locations for the railways as waterlogging in the areas have disrupted train movements.

Earlier, train operations were suspended to Kolkata after cyclone Amphan.

