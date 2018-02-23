Six show up late for HSC exam in Maharashtra, one not permitted to take test

Six students reported late for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam on Thursday, the second day of the examination, out of which one student was not allowed to appear for the exam. The student had reached the exam centre 30 minutes after the exams began while the others had reported 15-20 minutes after exams began.

“As a policy we checked the mobile phones of all students who entered late but one particular student reported to the exam centre after 11.30 and therefore, that student was not allowed to appear for the examination,” said Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary of the state board’s Mumbai division. On Wednesday, day one of the examination, nine late-comers were not allowed to appear for their English exam for reporting more than 30 minutes late to the exam centre.

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted various examinations in two sessions on Thursday, including Hindi, German and Persian. A total of 26 cases of copying and cheating cases were registered on the second day, with Nashik and Aurangabad sharing maximum cases while Mumbai region did not register a single such case.