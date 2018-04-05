Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter : One more witness turned hostile

The brother of Hamid Lala – a gangster who was killed by Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati – did not support the prosecution’s case and failed to identify the officers booked in connection with Shaikh’s encounter case.

As per the prosecution’s case, Shaikh was wanted in Lala’s murder case registered in Udaipur. Lala was killed by the two over gang rivalry. It was claimed that after Lala’s murder, Shaikh became the only gangster and started threatening marble dealers because of which his encounter was planned.

While investigating the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recorded Lala’s brother, Majid Khan’s statement where he claimed that one of the accused officers, Abdul Rehman, visited his hotel before leaving for Ahmedabad.

He claimed that Rehman had informed him about Shaikh’s arrest and that he was leaving for that.

However, when Khan came before the court on Wednesday, he said his statement was never recorded. He also failed to identify any of the officers. He denied the contents of his statement recorded by the CBI in July 2011. The prosecution declared Khan hostile as he failed to support the prosecution case.