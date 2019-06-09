SSC results: Only 331 Mumbai schools achieve 100% result, down from 768 last year

While 768 of 3,588 schools in Mumbai division recorded 100% result last year, only 331 of 3,734 schools have achieved the feat this year.

Across the state, only 8% of the total schools recorded cent per cent success rate, while 20% schools recorded a success rate of 70.01% to 80%.

Principals said that lower marks in languages and social science brought down the scores of most students. “While the good students have done well, the average ones have struggled as there were no internal marks this year. With the new syllabus, there was already some difficulty that students had to face,” said Anna Correa, principal, St Stanislaus High School, Bandra.

While the school had recorded a 100% result for the last many years, this year eight students from the school have failed to clear the examinations.

At Swami Vivekananda High School in Chembur, which had recorded a cent per cent result last year, 99.17% students passed the examination this time. “We are slightly disappointed as we missed the perfect score just by a few points. Many teachers said that the scores seem to have gone down in languages as students could not score much in the new pattern,” said Cynthia Dawson, principal, Swami Vivekananda High School.

“Despite this, however, 54 students from the school have scored 90% and above, which is a good thing,” she said.

Rajesh Pandya, teacher at Fatimadevi High School in Malad, said that apart from the new pattern, the workload that teachers have been given throughout the year also seems to have affected the teaching quality across schools. “New pattern demands the teachers to dedicate their entire time to teaching, which could not happen due to election duty,” he said.

