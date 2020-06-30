e-paper
State appoints special PP in Palghar lynching case

mumbai Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:16 IST
State government has appointed special public prosecutor (PP) Satish Maneshinde in Palghar mob lynching case. The state government has already transferred the case, in which more than 100 accused have been arrested, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

After the home department recommended the appointment of the special public prosecutor, the law and judiciary department recently issued the order. “In sensitive cases, we recommend special public prosecutor to ensure effective investigation and secure conviction,’ said a home department official.

On April 16 this year three men - two seers and their driver - were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadhchinchale village, located about 110 kilometres from Palghar, and beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters. The incident occurred when the victims were going from Mumbai to Surat to attend a funeral. The deceased were identified as Kalpavriksha Giri, 70, Sushil Giri, 35, and driver Nilesh Telgade, 30. The seers belonged to Varanasi-based Juna Akhara and were slated to attend the last rites of their guru Mahant Shri Ram Giri in Surat.

