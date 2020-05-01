e-paper
State calls off annual waterhole census for the first time in 3 decades

mumbai Updated: May 01, 2020 23:27 IST
Badri Chatterjee
The Maharashtra forest department has decided to cancel the annual waterhole wildlife census this year across all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The census was scheduled to take place on May 7.

The waterhole census is a citizen-science conservation exercise focusing on close interaction with nature and it is the first time in 30 years that it has been called off, said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Maharashtra forest department. “Even if it is done with just our staff, at least two persons would be required to stay at each location across all sanctuaries, increasing the risks during the current Covid-19 scenario. As far as scientific inference, we are not dependent on this exercise for wildlife estimation,” said Kakodkar.

Since it is easier to spot animals during the full moon in summer, the census is conducted annually on Buddha Poornima when forest officers and volunteers keep vigil on waterholes atop machans (platform erected on a tree or at a height from the ground). Last year, 591 animals, including leopard and deer, were spotted at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) by 85 volunteers and 80 forest staff.

Tourism activities across all 49 wildlife sanctuaries including tiger reserves, six national parks as well as protected forests in Maharashtra have been stopped until further announcement, said Kakodkar. “All bookings stand cancelled. Due to this, animals have been occupying areas, including those dominated by humans where they are not normally seen,” he said.

TADOBA ONLINE SAFARI GETS 20,000 DAILY VIEWS DURING LOCKDOWN

The forest department has been uploading daily digital tours of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur (at www.mytadoba.org) during the lockdown. “The medium has got over 11,600 subscribers and has been getting 20,000-plus views per day since the third week of April. The idea is to provide a glimpse of the wonders of this reserve that citizens may be missing out on, but have still access to from the comfort of their homes during the difficulty of the lockdown,” said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Maharashtra.

