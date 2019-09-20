State created an army of jobless youths: Pawar

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:02 IST

A day after lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the economic slowdown, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government, claiming the state has created an army of jobless youths.

Pawar said people were suffering because of the state’s erroneous policies and it has failed to curb farmers’ suicides.

“We are providing education to youths, but there are no jobs. This government has created an army of jobless youths. Owing to the wrong policies of those who are in power today, people from the state are suffering. How can they [the BJP-Shiv Sena leadership] sleep when the state is facing such trouble? Today, the youngsters are silent, but tomorrow, if they become angry, they can drive the government out of power,” the NCP chief said, addressing a gathering in Jalna district.

“One of the major issues in the state is farmer suicides. So far, 16,000 farmers have ended their lives, as they are heavily burdened with loans. Also, they are not getting proper remuneration for their crop produce,” the former agriculture minister said.

Pawar, on a statewide tour, is meeting party cadre, after the exodus of senior leaders and sitting legislators. He is trying to bring the organisation in order. On September 18, he declared the names of five candidates from Marathwada region.

He also slammed the defectors and said time has come to teach them a lesson. “Some bullocks don’t walk straight while ploughing. We try to bring them in line by changing their place with the other one. If they don’t fall in line after that too, we take them to the weekly market and get rid of them. Today, some bullocks are behaving the same way. We need to take them to the weekly market on the polling day,” Pawar said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 22:02 IST