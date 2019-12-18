‘State govt mulling law to dispose of cases of atrocities against women in 21 days’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:44 IST

The state government may soon have a law along the lines of Andhra Pradesh’s Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019 (based on the Disha Bill), which mandates disposing cases of

atrocities against women in 21 days, with a death penalty to the guilty.

Home minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the state is “seriously considering” implementing a similar law, to ensure women feel safe in the state, and get timely justice.

Shinde was replying to a calling-attention motion by MLC Manisha Kayande, at the ongoing winter session of the legislative Assembly in Nagpur, regarding the growing number of cases of atrocities against women.

Shinde said, “Women should not feel afraid of anything and should feel safe. The state is committed to the safety of women.”

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has already met with Maharashtra’s director general of police, Subodh Jaiswal and has directed the law and order department to study the Act and submit a report on how a similar law can be implemented in Maharashtra, Shinde