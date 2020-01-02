State mulls special security act to battle Maoist menace in Gadchiroli

mumbai

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 23:40 IST

The Maharashtra government is mulling over enacting a special public security act, on the lines of a similar act in Chhattisgarh, to combat Maoists in the Gadchiroli region. State home minister Eknath Shinde said a decision on the issue would be taken after consulting chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray.

A few months ago, Gadchiroli police had proposed to the state that a special act should be brought in to tackle Maoists in the region. Shinde, who held a meeting with senior police officers on December 31 at Mantralaya, said “To tackle the menace of Maoists in the state, we are considering a public security act on the lines of Chhattisgarh. After discussions with CM Uddhav Thackeray, the public security act will be implemented in Maharashtra.”

The law lets the police detain a person for committing acts that pose an obstacle to the administration of law. Senior government officials said the police would study the act enacted in Chhattisgarh, which is also affected by the Maoists, after which a draft bill will be prepared for Maharashtra .

A senior bureaucrat on the condition of anonymity said, “No decision has been taken yet to enact the law. Once there is political will, the department will study the law in the neighbouring state. It is not necessary that the entire act from Chhattisgarh would be replicated here.”

Shinde, who visited Gadchiroli after the winter session, said a special team would be formed along the lines of border road organisation to carry out road and other infrastructure projects in the Maoist-infested region.