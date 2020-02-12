e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / State pushes for Kamathipura’s revamp

State pushes for Kamathipura’s revamp

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:55 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The state government said it will push for the redevelopment of Kamathipura – Mumbai’s red light area, spread on a staggering 39 acres of prime land in south Mumbai – under the cluster redevelopment policy.

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will play a pivotal role in the revamp process.

“We will float a global tender and rope in private builders on a joint venture basis, which will ensure bigger houses for the existing tenders as well a larger housing stock for Mhada,” said Awhad. He said project will be on the lines of the Bhendi Bazaar revamp, which is being undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

There are around 700 buildings and chawls, housing at least 5,000 tenants, who are living in old, dilapidated structures. A majority of the residents in Kamathipura live in houses measuring an area of 50-180 sqft. Kamathipura which used to be swarming with sex workers for decades, has seen a significant decline in recent years, with barely 25 buildings housing around 500 sex workers now remaining. According to Suresh Kale, President, Sai Cooperative Society, people are living in risky conditions. “We just want redevelopment as our buildings are in bad shape and can collapse anytime,” said Kale.

The Kamathipura Landlord Association (KLA) had, in 2018 assigned renowned project management consultant Sailesh Mahimtura to prepare a feasibility report on the revamp.

However despite floating tenders, there has been no response to these due the slowdown in the realty sector and the inability of the builders to raise huge funds to execute this project.

top news
Highlights: AAP wins Delhi, Kejriwal’s party promises not to let down city
Highlights: AAP wins Delhi, Kejriwal’s party promises not to let down city
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News