e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Still being forced by schools to pay hiked fees, allege parents

Still being forced by schools to pay hiked fees, allege parents

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:35 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the state education department has issued a series of regulations to ensure that parents get flexibility in paying schools fees, several schools in the city are still not playing by the rules, said parents.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) wrote to the department on behalf of several parents on Wednesday urging officials to act against schools which are not complying with government norms.

“Several schools are forcing parents to pay hiked fees while many others are asking them to physically come and pick up stationery and other material from the school which is compulsory. In a crisis situation like this, schools are blackmailing parents. Despite complaints, no action is taken against them,” said Chetan Pednekar, vice-president, MNVS. “Many schools are also violating the standard operating procedures set by the department and are conducting classes for hours together,” he added.

A senior official from the education department said, “We are taking action against such schools. Parents need not worry.” When asked about the nature of action taken, the official refused to comment on the issue.

Another set of parents from a school chain in Goregaon wrote to the education department on Tuesday demanding action against a school which had hiked its fee by 8%-10%. Parents said that despite their complaints to nodal officers appointed by the department, no action has been taken against the school. “The school told us now that parents who do not pay their complete fees would not get education kits for their children. We just hope the government acts soon,” said a parent on the condition of anonymity.

According to a government resolution released in the first week of May, schools cannot hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and have to allow parents to pay fees in instalments.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In