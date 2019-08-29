Stretches of LBS Road and SV Road to be no-parking zones from Aug 30

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:24 IST

In a move to unclog Mumbai’s roads, the BMC has declared parts of five major arterial roads as no-parking zones from August 30, with offenders set to be fined up to Rs10,000.

The decision to turn certain stretches of Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, Gokhale Road, Maharshi Karve Road and New Link Road into no-parking zones was taken after a study by the Mumbai Parking Authority. “It suggested turning these roads [into no-parking zones] where congestion is an issue and there is no scope to ease traffic woes,” said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner.

The stretches that will be marked as no-parking zones are 3km (Churchgate station to Opera House) on Maharshi Karve Road; 1.5km (Portuguese Church to LJ junction) on Gokhale Road; 1.5km (Kalpataru Crest to Nirmal Lifestyle) on LBS Road; 6km (Juhu Airport to Oshiwara River) on SV Road; and a 2km (DN Nagar Metro station to Oshiwara River) on New Link Road.

“Ward officials will put up boards on these stretches, guiding motorists to the nearest public parking spaces,” said Singhal.

The civic body had sent a list of 30 roads to the traffic police department for their approval to turn parts of the roads into no-parking zones, and the latter gave their nod to five roads.

“It’s a welcome move. The idea is to change mindset of motorists, who park their vehicles on the road. The hefty fine for parking on these stretches will deter people from illegally parking on roads,” said Ashok Datar, transport expert.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:24 IST