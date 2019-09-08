Stuck in traffic at Kalyan’s Shilphata, Raj Thackeray cancels meeting

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:38 IST

Traffic congestion on the Shilphata stretch delayed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s visit to Dombivli on Saturday.

He reached the city two hours later than scheduled and also had to cancel a meeting with his party workers.

Commuters have been complaining about the congestion on the Shilphata stretch every day.

“He was supposed to reach the city by 1pm. However, he reached by 3.30pm. He was stuck at Katai naka for around 30 to 45 minutes. The meeting in the evening was cancelled and has been rescheduled on Sunday morning,” said Rajesh Kadam, MNS party worker from Dombivli.

Ahead of Thackeray’s arrival in the city, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) took up the work of filling potholes on the stretch. Several portions of the 21km-long Shilphata stretch have potholes.

Traffic movement is slow and residents have been facing the ordeal daily.

However, an official from MSRDC, on condition of anonymity, said, “The pothole filling works was a regular one. It was not due to the visit of any political leader. The work is being done as there was heavy downpour in past few days.”

Commuters using the Shilphata stretch have been complaining about congestion, potholes and lack of traffic management on several occasions. Some have highlighted the issue on social media.

Raj slams decision to lease out forts

Meanwhile, talking to the media in Dombivli, Thackeray slammed the state government’s decision to allow the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to lease out state-owned forts to private players for use as venues for weddings and entertainment shows.

“Instead of forts , the state should give ministers’ bungalows on lease. The state should not touch the forts. Maharashtra has its own history. If one reads history properly, they will never take such decisions,” Thackeray said.

He added, “Since the chief minister is the only person taking all decision, the other ministers are doing nothing. The (ministers’) bungalows which are also of no use can be used for wedding ceremonies. This can help improve the income of the state government. People will also be able to visit the big bungalows of ministers.”

Thackeray was in Dombivli to meet party workers ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:04 IST