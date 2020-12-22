Students allege Mumbai University asked to submit PG exam forms in person; varsity denies claim

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:56 IST

Postgraduate students of the University of Mumbai (MU) have alleged that applications for the winter semester exams have to be submitted by December 28 in person despite the Covid-19 situation and lockdown across the city.

“The university should allow applications to be submitted by post or courier, given the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a student.

A spokesperson for the varsity’s examination department said applications for examinations are submitted by the colleges to the university through an online portal. “A particular department or college may have asked students to submit applications physically,” said the official.

Meanwhile, exams for undergraduate students are underway at colleges.

Given the pandemic, the winter semester exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate students are being conducted online. According to the university’s instructions, exams for arts, science and commerce students are being held for 60 marks in multiple-choice question format.

The official said exam forms were accepted offline by colleges and university departments only for those enrolled in old courses (annual pattern/CBGS pattern). “This is only for a few repeater students and few students of postgraduate/research courses. These students are required to submit the exam form at their respective college/departments,” he added.