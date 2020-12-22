e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Students allege Mumbai University asked to submit PG exam forms in person; varsity denies claim

Students allege Mumbai University asked to submit PG exam forms in person; varsity denies claim

Postgraduate students of the University of Mumbai (MU) have alleged that applications for the winter semester exams have to be submitted by December 28 in person despite the Covid-19 situation and lockdown across the city.

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
University of Mumbai.
University of Mumbai.(HT FILE)
         

Postgraduate students of the University of Mumbai (MU) have alleged that applications for the winter semester exams have to be submitted by December 28 in person despite the Covid-19 situation and lockdown across the city.

“The university should allow applications to be submitted by post or courier, given the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a student.

A spokesperson for the varsity’s examination department said applications for examinations are submitted by the colleges to the university through an online portal. “A particular department or college may have asked students to submit applications physically,” said the official.

Meanwhile, exams for undergraduate students are underway at colleges.

Given the pandemic, the winter semester exams for both undergraduate and postgraduate students are being conducted online. According to the university’s instructions, exams for arts, science and commerce students are being held for 60 marks in multiple-choice question format.

The official said exam forms were accepted offline by colleges and university departments only for those enrolled in old courses (annual pattern/CBGS pattern). “This is only for a few repeater students and few students of postgraduate/research courses. These students are required to submit the exam form at their respective college/departments,” he added.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In