Students in Maharashtra’s Solapur switch on television to learn daily lessons amid lockdown

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:29 IST

Even as several schools in the state are struggling to conduct online learning sessions, students of a school in Solapur only have to switch on their televisions (TV) to get their everyday lessons.

Nagesh Karajagi Orchid School, which is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has begun airing pre-recorded syllabus content on a TV channel to ensure smooth and simple learning process for around 1,500 of its students across all grades.

The school closed its operations in March after the state went into lockdown, and began conducting classes for its students online. In a few days however, the school’s teachers realised that face-to-face learning was turning stressful for students and their parents owing to many reasons.

“First, they had to get used to the whole online set up. Then, it was a struggle to share devices between siblings and parents, with everyone needing them at the same time. We thus thought of using TV a medium because it has a wider reach and is more accessible,” said Kumar Karajagi, the school’s chairman.

The school then hired a team of technicians and trained teachers during May vacations to record videos and this month onwards, teachers started recording classes in a makeshift studio created in the school.

“We started calling teachers on a rotational basis a few times a week to record the videos. In the beginning, there were some hiccups in getting used to the system, but the teachers got accustomed to it within a few days,” said Rupali Hajare, principal of the school.

As the new academic year of the school commenced on June 9, students saw their teachers on their TV sets for the first time. The school approached a local cable network, which operates across Solapur, to air the recorded content.

“They gave us ‘Channel Number 999’ and we gave it our school’s name. The channel airs content from 7am to 7pm. The morning slots are reserved for secondary classes, while the afternoon ones for primary students” said Karajagi.

Balasaheb Patil, one of the parents whose two children are enrolled in the school, said the initiative is helping his kids adapt with ease to a new routine.

“With dedicated slots for each class, students can learn at the comfort of their homes which is a good thing. They are really happy and look forward to their classes,” said Patil.

Over the past few days, students across Solapur, even the ones studying in other schools are using the facility.

“Our intention is to make the content available to as many students as possible in these tough times. We are more than happy that so many students are benefiting out of it,” added Karajagi.