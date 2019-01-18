Students to organise event to make Bhiwandi better

While many in Bhiwandi complain about bad roads, traffic congestion and poor waste management, few students from the city are working towards making the city a better place to live in.

Twenty students of The Polymath School, a project-based learning school affiliated to the Cambridge Board, have taken up a multiyear project called Bhiwandi Re-imagined.

On January 20, the school will organise the event and host a variety of activities and programmes for students across Bhiwandi and nearby cities.

“There will be panel discussions on how to make Bhiwandi better, which will be attended by renowned personalities of the city. There will be competitions for poetry, dance, painting and photography, among others. The theme of all these activities will be Bhiwandi Re-imagined,” said Bhavesh Gandhi, founder of The Polymath School, Bhiwandi.

There will also be other activities such as rock climbing, trampoline jumping, pottery, sculpting and spray painting, among others. The event is expected to see a footfall of 300 students.

Students participating in the event can even make a three-minute presentation (in any format) of their ideas on how to make Bhiwandi a better place.

As part of the project, students of The Polymath School had also interviewed prominent people of Bhiwandi such as civic officials, chartered accountants and doctors, architects. They even interviewed shopkeepers and street vendors.

ABOUT THE EVENT

What : Bhiwandi Reimagined Carnival

When : January 20, Sunday, 10 am to 8 pm

Where :The Polymath School, Off Anjurphata-Kharbav road, Bhiwandi

One can register online at

or register by calling on 8551006600.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 01:01 IST