Students stuck in Sweden, IIT seeks help from alumni

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:25 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has requested its alumni in Sweden to help six students, from four IITs, who are stuck there owing to the international lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The students had gone for a semester exchange programme. “The students are from IIT-B, Madras, Delhi and Roorkee and are currently residing in Stockholm, Sweden. They are running out of money as well as accommodation facilities,”said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B. Chaudhuri has requested alumni of all IITs in Sweden to help these stranded students in any way possible.