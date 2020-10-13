e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Students worried about losing a year as Maharashtra State Board yet to announce schedule for HSC, SSC re-exams

Students worried about losing a year as Maharashtra State Board yet to announce schedule for HSC, SSC re-exams

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:44 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

Nearly three months after results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams were declared, the Maharashtra State Board is yet to announce the exam schedule for repeaters, leaving thousands of students in the lurch.

Every year, the board conducts supplementary exams for students who fail their SSC and HSC exams. While the main examinations are conducted in March, the supplementary exams are held in July. Students who pass the supplementary exams can thus begin their first year of college in the same academic year. This year, however, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board results came out in July and August, respectively, and the board is yet to make an announcement on the supplementary exams. “A decision on whether the exams can be conducted and if yes, how, is yet to be taken,” said a board official.

According to a letter sent to the secretaries of all divisional boards in August, the Maharashtra State Board has proposed to hold supplementary exams from October 6 to 23. The proposed schedule for Class 12 exams was October 6 to 29. However, with no announcement from the board yet, students have no clarity over the issue.

“I failed my SSC exams in mathematics by just three marks, and now wish to write the paper again. But the delay in announcing the exam schedule has led to the loss of an academic year for students like me,” said Asawari Shinde, a Parel-based student. Nearly 2 lakh HSC and SSC students from the state did not clear their board exams this year.

Officials at the state education department did not respond to calls and messages.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In