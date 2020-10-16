e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests peddler in drugs case

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:57 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one more accused, Jai Madhok, on Thursday night in connection with the drug angle into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the arrest and said, “Madhok is a peddler and distributor of cocaine and hashish. His name was mentioned in various statements of drug peddlers recorded in the SSR case. He is directly involved in drug peddling and distribution.”

NCB officials said Madhok along with Dharma Productions’ former executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Ankush Arenja was also involved in distributing drugs. Both Prasad and Arenja were earlier arrested in the SSR case, said NCB officers.

Madhok has direct links with a Nigerian national from whom he procured cocaine for himself and to distribute to his friends. “We have been questioning Madhok to find out if his friends are also involved in distributing drugs. NCB is looking for a few of his few friends as well,” said a NCB officer.

During interrogation, Madhok also revealed that he was in touch with Sam alias Rahil Vishram who used to supply hashish to him. NCB officers checked Madhok’s financial transactions and found that he had made many transactions for drugs, said an NCB officer.

The agency has so far arrested 21 people including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar and others. Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 7 while her brother is still in jail.

