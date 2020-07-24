Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rumi Jaffrey records statement with police

mumbai

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:13 IST

Director, writer and actor Rumi Jaffery recorded his statement with Bandra police, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Thursday. According to the police, they have recorded statements of more than 40 people so far. On Tuesday, Bandra police had recorded film critic Rajeev Masand’s statement.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 9, said,” We are recording Jaffery’s statement in connection with [Sushant Singh Rajput’s] death case.”

On June 14, the actor was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

On Monday, Bandra police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist whom Rajput had consulted.

The officer said they have recorded statements of his cook, Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj films Aditya Chopra, two former employees of YRF, among others.