e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rumi Jaffrey records statement with police

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rumi Jaffrey records statement with police

mumbai Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:13 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Director, writer and actor Rumi Jaffery recorded his statement with Bandra police, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Thursday. According to the police, they have recorded statements of more than 40 people so far. On Tuesday, Bandra police had recorded film critic Rajeev Masand’s statement.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 9, said,” We are recording Jaffery’s statement in connection with [Sushant Singh Rajput’s] death case.”

On June 14, the actor was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

On Monday, Bandra police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist whom Rajput had consulted.

The officer said they have recorded statements of his cook, Neeraj Singh, house help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj films Aditya Chopra, two former employees of YRF, among others.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In