e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters petition to quash FIR against them adjourned to October 13

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters petition to quash FIR against them adjourned to October 13

In her complaint, Rhea Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing Rajput medicines that were prohibited under the NDPS Act

mumbai Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput.(HT Archive)
         

The Bombay high court on Tuesday posted the petition filed by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police, for further hearing on October 13.

The bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik adjourned the hearing as no one appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the counsel for Rhea Chakraborty, the actor on whose complaint the FIR was registered on September 7, 2020, sought time to respond to the petition.

In her complaint, Chakraborty has accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing medicines for Rajput which were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint

The 28-year-old actor alleged that the doctor prescribed a banned medicine, Clonazepam, to Rajput, which might have resulted in chronic anxiety and ultimately led Rajput to kill himself. She has blamed Priyanka Singh and other members of Rajput’s family for his untimely death.

In the petition filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Rajput’s sisters, however, claimed that the medicine was not banned and the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India on April 11, 2020 for telemedicine “allows the medicine to be prescribed to a patient even at the first consultation.”

“A bare perusal of the complaint along with the FIR shows that the statements made therein do not make out any cognisable offence,” states the petition. It adds that the lodging of Chakraborty’s complaint was nothing but a feeble attempt on her part to scuttle the investigation against herself and blame Rajput’s family members for his suicide, as she was on the verge of being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police registers two FIRs against trolls who tried to discredit the force

It adds that no criminality could be attributed to the petitioners, especially when the complaint was solely based on medicines prescribed by a doctor. In support of their contention, they relied on a 2005 Supreme Court judgment in Jacob Matthew’s case, in which the apex court held that no offence against a medical practitioner can be investigated without first obtaining the opinion of experts in medical field.

The petition also highlighted that there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the police complaint—the medicines were prescribed on June 8, 2020, the day Rajput asked Chakraborty to leave his house, and the complaint was lodged on September 7, 2020.

A day after the FIR was registered, NCB arrested Chakraborty after interrogating her for three consecutive days in connection with the drug trail that came to the fore following Rajput’s death.

tags
top news
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In