e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint

In her complaint, Rhea Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing Rajput medicines that were prohibited under the NDPS Act

mumbai Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:57 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death.(HT Archive)
         

Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have moved the Bombay high court to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police on September 7, 2020.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after WhatsApp chats revealing the alleged sale and purchase of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s untimely death.

In her complaint, Chakraborty accused Priyanka Singh and one Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi of prescribing Rajput medicines that were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended

In the petition filed through advocate Madhav Thorat, Rajput’s sisters have contended that no criminality could be attributed to them since the complaint was solely based on medicines prescribed by a doctor, and therefore liable to be struck down in view of a particular Supreme Court judgment.

They have also contended that the complaint was fraught with material irregularities and discrepancies and there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint—the medicines were prescribed on June 8, 2020, the day Rajput asked Chakraborty to leave his house, and the complaint was lodged on September 7, 2020.

Advocate Madhav Thorat said the sisters have also sought interim orders to restrain the Central Bureau of Investigation, to whom the case has been handed over by the Maharashtra government, from taking any coercive steps against them.

The petition will come up for hearing before a bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik on October 6.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
India records lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths in a week; tally nears 6.7 million
India records lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths in a week; tally nears 6.7 million
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
Rhea Chakaborty’s judicial custody in drugs case ends today
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In