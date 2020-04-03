Taj opens up hotels to doctors, medical staff

mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:15 IST

To help the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in intensifying its battle against Covid-19, the Indian Hotels Company (IHC), a subsidiary of the Tata Group and owner of the Taj brand of hotels, is offering rooms at five of their hotels in Mumbai to BMC doctors and paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients. Rooms at the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Taj Land’s End in Bandra, Taj Santacruz, The President at Cuffe Parade and the IHC’s Ginger Hotel in Andheri are now available to doctors and medical staff from municipal-run hospitals.