Taxi driver crashes into truck, dies

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:24 IST

A 22-year-old cab driver died after his car hit a container truck at Forest naka in Ambernath on Thursday.

The accident took place around 3am near Badlapur-Panvel road.

The car crashed into the container truck when he reached near Mirchi hotel.

Rahul Avhad, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, died on the spot.

“The cab driver was driving negligently which caused his death. We have booked a case of rash driving and negligence. There were no passengers in the cab,” said an officer of Hill Line police station.

The Hill Line police booked Rahul under section 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor vehicles act 184.

Shubham Gupta, 22, container driver, a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, lodged a complainant.

