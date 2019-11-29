Teacher gets 10 yrs for abusing minors

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:00 IST

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday sentenced a tuition teacher from Dadar to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually abusing his students.

According to a complaint filed by the mother of one of the survivors in November 2014, the teacher sexually abused three boys who were attending tuition classes at his residence.

The tuition classes were for girls and boys, but the teacher would on repeated occasions ask the boys to stay over at night and then sexually abuse them. The teacher was arrested in November 2014 and a charge sheet was submitted to a POCSO court in February 2015.

The three student survivors told the court that when they stayed over at the teacher’s residence, he would wake them up at night, sexually abuse them and record videos of them. During the investigation, police found videos and obscene photos of boys on the teacher’s phone.

The defence counsel presented other parents as witnesses who said the teacher had not engaged in any such activity with their children and questioned the motives of the survivors, saying they were not of good character.

On Thursday, the court disregarded the defence witnesses and convicted the accused based on the testimonies of the survivors and other evidence.