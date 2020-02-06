Teachers in BMC’s CBSE, ICSE schools to get rigorous training

mumbai

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 01:06 IST

Teachers who wish to teach in the upcoming CBSE and ICSE schools under the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would have to undergo a rigorous selection and training process, municipal officials said.

In the coming days, 20 teachers will be shortlisted by the BMC after they are assessed for their English language and teaching skills. These teachers will also have to clear a written exam. “Of these, a select few would qualify for the interview. In the end, the idea is to pick 12 teachers in all,” said Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner, BMC.

While the civic body has announced that it would start these schools for pre-primary to Class 6, it is yet to decide on what classes would be open to admission in the first year. “We are yet to discuss the details,” said Salil. He added that in the first year, there is a possibility that only lower grades will be introduced so that students can either register afresh or join the board after a year or two of studying in state board schools.

All the selected teachers would then be given training from the respective boards before they start working in these schools in the new academic year that begins in June. “It would be a nice learning experience [for teachers] to get trained in a national curriculum without having to pay for it. Many teachers would want to become a part of the initiative,” said the principal of a school in the eastern suburbs.

BMC recently finalised the schools where the new initiative would begin from. While the Woollen Mill municipal school in Dadar would be affiliated to the ICSE, Poonam Nagar municipal school in Andheri will get CBSE affiliation. The new initiatives found a mention in the civic body’s education budget that was presented on Tuesday. The budget did not reserve a specific amount for the project as they would use the existing infrastructure and teachers for the same.