e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Teachers urge Maharashtra education department to scrap 50% attendance rule

Teachers urge Maharashtra education department to scrap 50% attendance rule

Teachers said since they are taking classes online from home since June, the rule making it mandatory for them to physically attend school should be scrapped.

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 23:25 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that schools in the city shall remain closed for students up to December 31.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that schools in the city shall remain closed for students up to December 31.(HT Photo)
         

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that schools in the city shall remain closed for students up to December 31, teachers have now urged the education department to scrap the rule mandating 50% attendance for them.

Teachers said since they are taking classes online from home since June, the rule making it mandatory for them to physically attend school is not helping.

“When students are not going to come to school until next year, what is the point of calling teachers? Teachers are travelling to schools under immense risk, which can easily be avoided,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

Anil Bornare, coordinator of the BJP Teachers’ Cell in Mumbai, said the department should scrap the attendance requirement at the earliest.

“Teachers should be allowed to work from home as schools continue to operate online even in the coming days,” he added.

Officials from the state education department did not respond to HT’s calls and messages on Saturday.

According to the state education department’s standard operating procedures (SOPs), teachers from all schools, government, aided or private, in the state can be called to school for work related to online learning or other academic work.

Similarly, schools need to follow the policy of “staying home if unwell” for teachers who are not feeling well and especially those who have comorbidities or are above the age of 50 years.

top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In