Teachers yet to get training on revised Class 2 curriculum

mumbai

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:58 IST

Even as the Maharashtra education department revised the syllabus for Class 2 students of the state board from this academic year, teachers are yet to be trained for the new curriculum. The state education department had introduced a number of changes in the new Mathematics and languages textbooks, to introduce concept-based learning among students.

The officials from the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), which trains teachers, has now sought the education department’s permission to conduct the training. A senior education department official, who worked in the framing of the new syllabus, said, “Balbharti [publishing bureau] is ready with the training modules, but the council [MSCERT] is not scheduling the trainings. Those who worked on the framing the syllabus aren’t involved in the process anymore, which is probably causing the delay.”

Teachers said they are unaware of how they are expected to teach the subjects differently without training. “We were told the training for the new syllabus would take place after the textbooks were out in the market. It’s been about five months after the school reopened and as we are about to wrap up the first term. But there’s no clarity on the training,” a school teacher said.

