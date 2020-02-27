e-paper
Teen booked for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:29 IST
Khar police booked a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls.

Police said the incident occurred on February 25, around 9pm. An officer from Khar police station said one of the victims was three-years-old, while the other was about one-year-old.

The girls stay on the same floor of the building where the accused resides. On Tuesday, they were playing inside the teen’s flat when he was alone at his residence.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused asked the girls to take off their clothes and then sexually assaulted both of them. Shocked by his conduct, the three-year-old started crying. When she returned, her mother asked why she was crying and the girl narrated her ordeal.

Her parents then reported the incident to Khar police and lodged a complaint.

On the basis of their complaint, Khar police booked the 14-year-old under sections 376 (2)(1) (punishment for rape), 354 ( assault on women) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ((Pocso) Act, 2012.

Police is further investigating the case.

