e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Tejas Express revises menu; to provide infotainment

Tejas Express revises menu; to provide infotainment

mumbai Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:52 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

After receiving flak for the food served on board Tejas Express on its first commercial run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Monday, changed their menu. IRCTC also introduced board tablets along with headphones as an infotainment option for Tejas commuters.

It has changed one of its snack items - sandwich dhokla to khaman dhokla after passengers took to social media to complain about the food quality. In the main course, biryani will now be served to passengers, instead of rajma chawal.

The organisation also introduced digital and QR code payment to facilitate on the spot ticket purchase onboard the train. “After constant feedback from passengers on the menu and other amenities, changes are being implemented. Besides, the passengers will be able to purchase tickets on-board the premium train. The tickets can be issued through digital payments as well, in case the passenger does not have cash,” said a senior IRCTC official.

After passengers had raised complaints regarding non-functional LCD screens on-board the Tejas express, IRCTC has introduced the facility to provide tablets for infotainment of the passengers.

top news
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News