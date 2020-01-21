Tejas Express revises menu; to provide infotainment

mumbai

Jan 21, 2020

After receiving flak for the food served on board Tejas Express on its first commercial run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Monday, changed their menu. IRCTC also introduced board tablets along with headphones as an infotainment option for Tejas commuters.

It has changed one of its snack items - sandwich dhokla to khaman dhokla after passengers took to social media to complain about the food quality. In the main course, biryani will now be served to passengers, instead of rajma chawal.

The organisation also introduced digital and QR code payment to facilitate on the spot ticket purchase onboard the train. “After constant feedback from passengers on the menu and other amenities, changes are being implemented. Besides, the passengers will be able to purchase tickets on-board the premium train. The tickets can be issued through digital payments as well, in case the passenger does not have cash,” said a senior IRCTC official.

After passengers had raised complaints regarding non-functional LCD screens on-board the Tejas express, IRCTC has introduced the facility to provide tablets for infotainment of the passengers.