Terminal 1B of city airport gets lounge for stopover fliers

Passengers flying from terminal 1B of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) can now avail a lounge facility in case of a layover or connecting flight.

Oasis, a private lounge, was opened for passengers on Friday evening. It saw a footfall of over 200 passengers and is expected to receive over 500 daily footfalls in the coming days, airport officials said.

The facilities at the lounge, which has couches and food kiosks, will be available at rates between ₹600 and ₹800, depending on whether passenger wants to use the place to just rest or to eat.

The Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said, “The decision to open the lounge followed an internal study which was conducted by the airport operator to understand the needs and desires of passengers”

“It will be open to everyone throughout the day,”the spokesperson said.

Airport officials said that they are expecting the lounge to be popular among foreign nationals and passengers who travel by business class.

Oasis will offer European, Asian and Indian food, welcome drinks along with a live bar. It can accommodate 45 people at a time.

According to an airport official, the lounge will serve breakfast, high tea and midnight snacks for ₹600 and lunch and dinner for ₹800.

“A lounge is a good option for passengers who want to rest until boarding their flight and wish to use more facilities like liquor and food at a reasonable price,” the official said.

“The terminal needs to be upgraded in terms of passengers and this lounge is one of the initial moves towards it,” he said.

The representative of the company operating Oasis, said, “The lounge will also serve diet food like gluten-free food, diabetic jam apart from the five-course meal. By paying a minimum amount, a passenger can avail any service except the bar counter.”

“Many passengers are also eligible for getting a free service at the lounge. We have thus tied up with various banks to make the process easy for them,” he said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 05:30 IST