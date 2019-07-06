Thane drowning case: Police book land owner, contractor

A week after a nine-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pit of rainwater at a construction site in Bhiwandi, the Shanti Nagar police on Thursday booked the land owner and contractor for alleged negligence and causing death.

Police said the contractor had not taken adequate security measures, such as installing a barricade or deploying security personnel at the site.

Mohammad Nasruddin Shaikh, a resident of Gulzar Nagar in Bhiwandi, allegedly fell into the pit at a construction site near hotel Sagar Plaza while playing on June 28 and died.

His father, Mohammad Nasriddin Abdul Ajij Shaikh, 40, a labourer, had then approached the police, who had initially registered an accidental death case.

However, during investigation they found there were no security measures in place, leading to the boy’s death, said an officer.

Tukaram Sakunde, sub-inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, registered the case against the contractor,

Mohammad Alam Mohammad Aneesh Ansari, and the land owner, Yasmin Bano Mohammad Salim Ansari, 47, under section 304A.

Inspector and investigating officer, Santosh Borate, said that after visiting the site, they found that necessary precautions were not taken.

“We sent details of the plot number to the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation to check construction permissions. It was found that they had permission from the civic body,” said Borate, adding they are investigating the case further.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 01:08 IST