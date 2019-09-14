Thane has more potholes this year: Survey

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:05 IST

More than 3,000 potholes have surfaced after heavy downpour this month, as per a recent survey of potholes released by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The civic body claimed to have filled more than 2,911 potholes since the start of Ganeshotsav while the work of filling remaining potholes is underway.

The survey says the city has only 226 potholes.

After receiving lot of flak for potholed roads, Thane Municipal Corporation has started filling potholes work after August 20, during a dry spell.

Most potholes re-appeared just before the festive season, when heavy rain lashed the city.

On September 11, TMC carried out a survey of potholes across all wards.

A TMC official said, “As per the survey, there were 3,137 potholes across the city on an area of 5,636 square metre. In the last 10 days, despite heavy rains, we have tried to fill as many potholes as possible to ensure a smooth Ganeshotsav. Around 2,911 potholes were filled in the festive season. The work of repairing the roads is in process and we will try to fill all potholes.”

As per the survey, the worst affected ward was the Majiwada Manpada ward with 642 potholes followed by 524 potholes at Uthalsar and 501 potholes in Diva.

The official added, “Most of the Majiwada-Manpada area has posh residential societies and witnesses heavy traffic. We recently dug up the service road for sewage work and so there are many potholes on the service road. We plan to concretise most of the roads after monsoon using the UTWT technique.”

The condition of roads has worsened this year, which the corporation blames on the heavy downpour. Compared to the previous years when potholes numbered around 1,500, it has risen to more than 3,000 potholes this year.

City engineer Ravindra Khadtale said, “We had been filling potholes throughout Ganeshotsav. The work of filling the potholes was going on throughout the night on September 11 and 12, especially on the roads leading to immersion ghats. All officials were told to be on the roads to supervise repair work on the last two days.”

Residents said they still commuter on bumpy roads.

Shekhar Das, 55, resident of Ghodbunder, said, “There is no point in filling potholes during rain. Instead, efforts should be taken throughout the year to ensure roads are repaired. After monsoon, everything is forgotten. TMC undertakes road repair work only in May, just before monsoon. It should be an on-going work. Moreover, the corporation should blacklist contractors who have repaired roads using substandard materials.”

Some of the busy areas riddled with potholes are Court Naka junction, Castle Mill junction, Ghodbunder service Road, Teen Hath Naka and the road near Police School in Kharkar Alley.

