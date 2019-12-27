Thane Jews celebrate festival of lights with prayers, festive food

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:56 IST

Hannukah, the Jewish festival of lights, started on December 22.

Beena Ramrajkar, 53, joins her family members every evening to light the menorah (traditional Jewish candle stand) as family members recite verses from the Torah. After offering prayers and taking blessings, the family plays games and have a festive meal.

All Jews in the city take part in the traditional Hannukah celebrations, but with a Maharashtrian flavour.

“We have adopted the Maharashtrian lifestyle and tradition as well. Traditionally in Israel, during Hannukah, fried items like potato pancakes or jam filled donuts are eaten. Most of us in Thane prefer making modaks and puranpoli. On the first day of Hannukah celebrations, it is a must to consume something sweet,” said Ramrajkar.

Like the Ramrajkars, there are 1,800 Jews in Thane.

The Shaar Hashamaim Synagogue or the Gate of Heavens Synagogue at Tembhi Naka continues to hold services.

“Hannukah is a week-long celebration. The households and the synagogue has a menorah which has a helper candle in the centre, used to light the other candles,” said Daniel Samuel, secretary, Shaar Hashamaim Synagogue.

“During the week-long celebrations, all members of the family come together every evening to light the menorah. We recite verses from the Torah- our holy book. Also, we sit together till the candle burns out. On the last day of Hannukah, we prepare treats like sandhan, steamed bread made out of coconut milk and rice flour. We eat this with meat,” added Ramrajkar.

Hannukah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend a handful of Jews had risen up against their mighty Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. A nine branched menorah is lit on each day of the festival.