Thane lake to turn into tourist hotspot with ₹6-crore makeover

If the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) ambitious plans materialise, you will soon walk on a floating glass pathway on Masunda lake.

The city’s popular landmark, also known as Talaopali, is all set to be beautified by the TMC on a par with the international standards.

TMC has planned to construct a floating glass pathway on the lake, the proposal for which is approved in the Smart City meeting held this week.

The pathway will cost ₹6 crore which will be spent from the Smart City funds.

A TMC official requesting anonymity said, “We are going to turn Masunda lake into a tourist destination. We have planned to make a floating pathway along the lake. The pathway will start from the Mahatma Gandhi garden and will end at Jambli Naka market. The project will not harm the lake’s biodiversity nor will any of the trees along the lake be cut.”

The footpath along the lake will be dug up to install pillars for the bridge, which will be 1.5-m wide and 400m long. The pathway, which will be lit up with aesthetic LED lights, will cost ₹6.99 crore. The proposal for appointing a contractor for the work was approved in the meeting. Along with the lake, the area surrounding the lake will also be beautified.

The official said, “We have started the lake beautification work for the past few months.”

Thane is popularly known as the city of lakes. Masunda lake, or the city’s chowpatty, attracts hundreds of people every evening.

Residents have welcomed the initiative.

Shyam Joshi, 62, resident of Naupada who frequently visits the lake, said, “I often come for an evening stroll with a group of friends. The lake though amidst a busy road, has a serene atmosphere around it.”

THE PLAN

Repair and cleaning footpaths along the lake and also the Shivaji statue

Upgrading and modernising boating services

Installation of digital screens

Beautifying Shiva temple, which is in the middle of the lake

Building an open theatre, Nana Nani park, selfie point and Rango Bapuji junction

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 01:12 IST