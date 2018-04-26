 Thane man arrested with country-made weapons and live cartridges | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
  • Thursday, Apr 26, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 26, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Thane man arrested with country-made weapons and live cartridges

Ramniwas Mithulal Katariya purchased the arms from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and planned to sell them in Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Apr 26, 2018 00:21 IST
Faisal Tandel
The accused planned to sell the weapons in Mumbai
The accused planned to sell the weapons in Mumbai(HT Photo)

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police arrested a 25-year-old man on Wednesday and seized five country-made revolvers, and three cartridges from his possession. He was produced before a court and remanded to custody for two days.

The accused, Ramniwas Mithulal Katariya, lived on a footpath near Thane railway station since the past two years and confessed to authorities that he purchased the arms from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested after a trap was laid near HDIL building in Kurla. Katariya, a native of Nepal, claimed that it was the first time he had committed the crime, thinking that he could earn some quick money by selling the revolvers and cartridges, said police officials.

He said that he had bought the weapons for Rs5,000 and estimated that he could sell them in Mumbai for Rs20,000. Police officials suspect that Katariya was simply a delivery boy who would earn commission on each firearm he sold. Police are verifying his criminal history.

tags

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature